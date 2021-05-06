Thomas Tuchel ‘delighted with Chelsea spirit’ after cruising past Real Madrid to set up all-English Champions League final

Chelsea's Mason Mount scores their side's second goal of the game during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, London, Wednesday May 5, 2021. AP

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea will have "a clear focus to win" in their Champions League final showdown with Manchester City.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount struck to sink Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday's semi-final second leg, for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The Blues stormed into their first Champions League final since 2012 with a potent showing in west London, where sharper finishing would have entirely floored the 13-time tournament winners Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's City had been installed as favourites for the May 29 clash in Istanbul even before Chelsea's second leg clash with Madrid had kicked off.

But Blues boss Tuchel steered Chelsea to a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City, and the west Londoners will take on Guardiola's men in Premier League action on Saturday.

Tuchel admitted that FA Cup win boosted Chelsea's confidence, with the German boss determined his fast-improving Blues will turn up in Turkey with nothing but victory in mind.

Asked if the FA Cup win over City gives Chelsea an edge, Tuchel said: "No, not the upper hand but it gives us a good feeling, and self-confidence. We played that semi-final on the edge, and we used it."

"Bayern Munich and Manchester City are the benchmark across Europe, and we want to close that gap, which we managed in a one-off performance in that FA Cup match. And we'll need to do that again.

"It is the highest level we can face against Man City. And we have these huge challenges in the Premier League that keep coming.

"So yes, we will arrive with self-confidence and with a positive energy in Istanbul. We will arrive in Istanbul to win, not to be one of the participants. We arrive with a clear focus to win."

Werner and Mount's goals sealed a famous Chelsea victory but the Blues were also made to sweat by their lack of a killer instinct.

The hosts could easily have put a hatful of goals past Zinedine Zidane's oddly limited Madrid, and Tuchel conceded there were some nervy moments amid another fine performance.

"Don't get me wrong," he said. "With any chance you don't take and you miss, and you know you play on the edge because Real Madrid can hurt you out of absolutely nothing, by pure individual quality.

"So to hang in there and to continue with positive body language, and to hang in there physically, to stay aggressive, to stay active, to never stop trying to play for the second goal, never allowing Real Madrid to push us deep, this is really huge.

"I'm absolutely delighted with this spirit, and big credit and big congratulations to the team."

Zidane will doubtless come under pressure as much for the manner of the defeat as the decorated side's semi-final exit.

The former France playmaker insisted he is not even considering whether he will be at the Real helm next season, with Madrid still chasing the Spanish league title.

"Real Madrid will always be fighting for the Champions League but I'm not thinking about that, I'm thinking about the end of the season," Zidane said.

"We've got four matches left in the season. We're thinking about resting and preparing for Sunday's match. The rest will come later.

"We tried but Chelsea were the better team today and you have to congratulate them. That's it really."

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

The biog Favourite book: Men are from Mars Women are from Venus Favourite travel destination: Ooty, a hill station in South India Hobbies: Cooking. Biryani, pepper crab are her signature dishes Favourite place in UAE: Marjan Island

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

