Al Hilal's Leonardo Jardim: Chelsea handed unfair advantage in Fifa Club World Cup semis

Al Hilal manager Leonardo Jardim has called on Fifa to change the format for the Club World Cup, saying it currently favours European and South American participants.

The Asian champions take on reigning Uefa Champions League holders Chelsea in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. As European representatives, Chelsea enter the competition at the last-four stage, while Hilal had to first negotiate a second-round tie. On Sunday, the Saudi Arabians defeated UAE champions Al Jazira 6-1 at the same Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium where they meet Chelsea.

Speaking at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Jardim said: "I’d like to give a warning to Fifa - I find it unfair some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams are the best and only have to play two matches and are well rested.

"There should be better care with the match schedule, with more days to recover so teams from Asia [and North and Central America] can have ambition to win this cup.”

Jardim, a Ligue 1 winner with Monaco in 2017, said his side took advantage of Jazira’s busier programme to progress. The Abu Dhabi club had kicked off the Club World Cup with a 4-1 win against Tahiti’s AS Pirae – three days before meeting Hilal. On Sunday, Jazira had opening the scoring against their Gulf counterparts.

"I'm sure that European teams, and in this case Chelsea, they are always the favourites, no doubt about it,” Jardim said. “But they have an extra advantage when we have just two days to recover.

"They have a full squad that is fresh. Our victory from the other match is a reflection of two days earlier, because Al Jazira had played a game two days before. I think the game would have been different had Al Jazira been rested."

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Al Hilal's Mohamed Kanno against Al Jazira and Al Hilal in the Fifa Club World Cup at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

Meanwhile, Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low – manager Thomas Tuchel tested positive last week for Covid-19 and therefore did not travel to the capital – acknowledged his team’s position as tournament favourites. Chelsea are contesting the Club World Cup for a second time having lost the 2012 final to Brazil’s Corinthians.

"We have to take the role [of favourites] after winning the Champions League," Low said. "We know we're a good team and play a good game, but Al Hilal are very good, with an experienced coach from some big clubs.

"We take the role as favourite, but for sure it can be a difficult game tomorrow."

On Tuchel’s absence, Low said: "If we need him at 6am, we need him at 6am, and we are training in the afternoon so Thomas is already awake. We have phone contact all the time also during the game so he can analyse and try to translate to the team."