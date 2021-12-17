Chelsea v Everton ratings: James 8, Pulisic 7; Pickford 9, Gordon 8

Chelsea conceded vital ground in the Premier League title race by slipping to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite netted his first Everton goal to snatch a draw for the injury-hit Toffees, stunning a Chelsea outfit missing a clutch of senior players through Covid-19.

Mason Mount thought his seventh top-flight goal of the campaign would be enough for Chelsea to mask a glut of missed chances.

Reece James produced his sixth assist of a campaign, but no sooner had the Blues gone ahead than Branthwaite turned in Anthony Gordon’s free-kick to silence Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s fourth match in seven without a win in the Premier League left Thomas Tuchel’s men trailing leaders Manchester City by four points.

The Blues had lost Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi to positive Covid tests in the build-up to Thursday’s clash.

