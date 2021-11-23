Salah, Messi and Ronaldo nominated for Fifa Best 2021 awards - in pictures

Superstar attacking trio Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have all been shortlisted for the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

The Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool forwards are among 11 in the running for the men's player of the year honour, the football world governing body announced on Monday.

Champions League-winning Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and also nominated, as is last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola of Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy's Euro 2020 winning Roberto Mancini are among the seven nominees for best men's coach.

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Edouard Mendy of Chelsea are two of five shortlisted for best men's goalkeeper.

