Brentford v Chelsea player ratings: Pinnock 8, Toney 6; Mendy 10, Lukaku 6

Edouard Mendy’s stunning string of saves ensured Chelsea climbed back to the top of the Premier League, with Ben Chilwell’s strike sealing a nervy 1-0 win at luckless Brentford.

England full-back Chilwell’s second league goal in as many games pushed Chelsea back ahead of Liverpool in the standings – but Senegal stopper Mendy’s inspired showing secured the points.

Bryan Mbeumo twice hit the post for Thomas Frank’s impressive Bees, before Mendy conjured at least four last-ditch saves to deny Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard, who also saw an effort cleared off the line by Trevor Chalobah.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank was left stunned at his side's defeat by their west London neighbours.

"The last 25 minutes I think we totally dominated Chelsea, the European champions, and throughout the game we allowed Chelsea to have five shots," Frank said.

"That is crazy. It's unheard of when you are playing the number one in the league and the Champions League winners. That should give us a lot of confidence."

