Newcastle United salaries 2021/22: Who are the highest paid stars at St James' Park?

Newcastle United players will be watching with interest as owner Mike Ashley prepares to leave the club after 14 years and sell to a Saudi-backed consortium.

It's fair to say the Toon fans will not be unhappy to see the back of Ashley after years of struggle in the Premier League, and what they see as a lack of investment.

When Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which the Saudi's Public Investment Fund is the 80 per cent majority shareholder, does complete an expected £300 million ($407m) takeover, fans will be hoping for a cash injection and some new recruits.

However, the indications are they might have to wait for a while as the new owners intend to change things slowly, with a revamp of the infrastructure the first task.

Newcastle players will also be hoping new owners bring new deals if they start getting more success. So who is currently top of the pay league at the club before the takeover is completed? Salarysport.com and spotrac.com have compiled the weekly salaries of current squad, and can be seen in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Who is the top earner at Newcastle United?

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin earns the most at Newcastle in the 2021/22 season, according to salarysport.com, with a weekly wage of £83,000.

The top 10 highest paid Newcastle players in 2021/22

1. Allan Saint-Maximin, £83,000 a week

2. Joelinton, £80,000 a week

3. Callum Wilson, £77,000 a week

4. Miguel Almiron, £74,000 a week

5. Jonjo Shelvey, £70,000 a week

6. Ryan Fraser, £63,000 a week

7. Emil Krafth, £57,692 a week (spotrac.com)

8. Jamaal Lascelles, £50,000 a week

9= Jeff Hendrick, £45,000 a week

9= Federico Fernandez, £45,000 a week

9= Jamal Lewis, £45,000 a week