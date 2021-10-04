Premier League team of the week: Liverpool stars shine, plus new faces from Brentford

The Premier League match of the weekend certainly lived up to expectations as Liverpool and Manchester City fought out a classic 2-2 draw.

It was an occasion to savour and of course the perfect stage for one Liverpool forward to remind everyone of his outstanding quality - step forward Mohamed Salah and a stunning goal.

"Only the best players in the world score goals like this," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"This club never forget these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time - in 50 or 60 years' time they will remember this goal."

To kick off the weekend, Manchester United were held to another draw at home, by Everton, and later Chelsea maintained top spot with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds beat Watford 1-0 to finally record their first win of the Premier League season, while Newcastle are still looking for three points after being beaten 2-1 at Wolves.

On Sunday, Tottenham beat Aston Villa, and Brentford snatched a brilliant win at West Ham, before the late drama at Anfield.

Reflecting on the latest round of Premier League matches, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above.