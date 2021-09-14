Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City's Champions League hunt with renewed motivation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping to end his club's wait for European title. Reuters

Pep Guardiola starts another European campaign all too aware of the standards he is judged by. He won the Champions League in two of his first three seasons in management. There has not been a sequel in the subsequent decade but he did pilot Manchester City to their maiden final in May.

“People can say Manchester City was a failure,” said Guardiola. “That is their opinion. It was an incredible achievement what we did last season. We made a step forward. We played well in so many games but then lost the final.”

His hope is that disappointment can be the tonic to help City end their wait. Guardiola takes heart from City’s response to 2020’s quarter-final defeat to Lyon, perhaps their most disappointing result in a European knockout tie under him. Guardiola recounted City’s response: “We played 13 games, we won 11, drew one when we played incredibly well and lost the final.”

And as midfielder Rodri recalled, that was painful. “You have three bad days the next days,” he said. “You cannot even talk to your families and friends. They are there to support you but your face is not as you want.”

Guardiola reflected on the anguish defeat to Chelsea brought. “The players have feelings and soul and you know it hurts when you cannot achieve,” he said, but it provides a renewed motivation. “We have the feeling that we can do better, we reached the final of the Champions League, so it’s a motor. They want it but there are many other teams who want it too.”

The reality that there are a host of contenders and only one winner can make judgments harsh. “Every season people ask who is the favourites and I cannot answer because it is unpredictable,” Guardiola said. “There are many strong teams.”

City eliminated some of them last year, winning home and away against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. They only conceded five times in those 13 matches. Part of the message from Guardiola, though, was that they start from scratch again as they host RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

“Sport is always a new challenge,” he said. “What happened in the past, happened in the past. It is not guaranteed if you make a bad Champions League the previous season that you will make a bad Champions League. It doesn’t mean because we did well last year that we are going to do well. We have to fight for and deserve to be in the next stages.”

That may be more difficult this year: City have cruised through recent group stages but a pool with the 2020 semi-finalist Leipzig and runners-up Paris Saint-Germain may be different. “Now we have a tough group and we are going to show the same level,” added Rodri.

If the Champions League is not the only marker of success, Rodri underlined that reaching the last two was a feat in itself. “I would sign right now to get into another final,” he said. “I think all the players in the squad have a little bit more ambition every year. It is a dream for a lot of us.”

But he has a particular reason to hope City return to the showpiece. The Spaniard made the most appearances for City last season but was benched for the Champions League final, with Ilkay Gundogan selected to anchor the midfield instead. “I never regret about that, it is the coach’s decision,” Rodri rationalised. “He thought it would be better to put another player in. I am going to work hard to show in these key moments I can be the player I need to be.”

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

