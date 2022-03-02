FIA says Russian and Belarusian drivers can compete as neutrals

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem says his organisation condemns Russia's military offensive in Ukraine but said Russian and Belarusian drivers could still take part in its competitions as neutrals.

Motorsport's governing body has become the latest sports institution to criticise the conflict in Ukraine that has killed hundreds of civilians.

Ben Sulayem convened an extraordinary meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) on Tuesday to decide the fate of Russian and Belarusian drivers, teams and officials.

It said the participation of any Russian and Belarusian drivers, individual competitors and officials, even in a neutral capacity, was subject to a "specific commitment and adherence to the FIA’s principles of peace and political neutrality".

The meeting also confirmed the cancellation of this year's Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi.

“As you know, the FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," said Ben Sulayem.

"We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine."

The Emirati said the WMSC's decision "aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee" and that it stood with the Ukrainian people and hoped for a "peaceful resolution" to the conflict.

The decision would allow Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian on the grid, to continue to race in Formula One.

The 22-year-old already races under a neutral flag due to doping sanctions imposed on Russia.

But he still faces an uncertain future after his US-owned Haas team removed all branding related to Russian potash producer and title sponsor Uralkali on the final day of last week's Barcelona test.

Uralkali is owned by Mazepin's father and the fate of the partnership and the Russian's continued presence at the team is set to be decided this week.

Haas declined to comment in the wake of the WMSC decisions.

Haas' Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Getty Images

The FIA also decided that representatives of Russian and Belarusian FIA members would have to step aside temporarily "from their roles and responsibilities of elected officers/commissions’ members."

No international or zonal competitions would take place in Russia and Belarus, it said, while Russian and Belarusian teams would also be barred from taking part in international or zonal competitions, until further notice.

It also banned the display of any Russian or Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags or the playing of any anthems at international or zonal competitions.

The WMSC added that no FIA grant would be awarded to the Russian or Belarusian FIA Members, until further notice, while existing FIA grant funding would also be halted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian former F1 racer Daniil Kvyat called banning Russian athletes and teams from international sport an "unfair" solution.

The 27-year-old former Red Bull driver said "sport should remain outside politics" and that banning Russian athletes "goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace".

"I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace," said Kvyat.

"Who else if not us sportspeople will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times?"