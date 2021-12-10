Abu Dhabi F1 2021: Hamilton and Verstappen arrive for Friday practice - in pictures

Formula One title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have arrived at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Friday's first practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nothing separates the pair in the standings ahead of Sunday's season finale, with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull race tied on 369.5 points.

It means whoever finishes highest will be crowned the 2021 F1 world champion.

Should both Hamilton and Verstappen crash out, Verstappen will win the title by dint of having won more races this season (9-8).

Friday's first practice session is from 1-2.30pm with the evening session at 5pm UAE time.

