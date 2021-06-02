Lord's members wear masks with famous MCC colours as crowds return to cricket in England - in pictures

First Test - England v New Zealand An MCC member reads a newspaper in the stand as England host New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday. Reuters (Reuters)

Fans in England got to enjoy international cricket from the stands for the first time since 2019 as Joe Root's team took on New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

It was England's first Test in front of a crowd since the 2019 Ashes and the venue capacity was capped at 25 per cent, around 7,500 spectators per day.

The mood was upbeat as supporters made it to the ground before the start of play. Many members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) were among those in attendance, standing out from the crowd due to the striking colours of their club jackets, ties and even face masks.

On the ground, Ollie Robinson was handed his England debut alongside wicketkeeper James Bracey.

It was a special day for veteran seamer James Anderson who made his 161st Test appearance, equalling Sir Alastair Cook's record.

New Zealand handed a Test debut to Devon Conway, who opened the innings alongside Tom Latham.

Also, England and New Zealand took part in a 'moment of unity' ahead of the first Test to 'highlight and try to drive out all forms of discrimination within the game'.

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

