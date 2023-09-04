LATEST
India's Virat Kohli practices before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

India v Nepal live: Must-win game for both teams at Asia Cup 2023

A win for India over Associate nation will see them progress to Super Four from Group A alongside Pakistan

LATEST
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Game will be Nepal's first against India
  • Weather forecast for Kandy is cloudy with showers
  • Match slated to start at 1.30pm UAE time
Live Updates
Loading ...
Updated: September 04, 2023, 8:16 AM
More Stories
Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane attends a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match with India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Sunday, Sep. 3. (AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena)India v Nepal: Must-win game for both teams at Asia Cup 2023
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup clash with India in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. APFanboying can wait, Paudel says ahead of clash with Kohli
India's Hardik Pandya scored a brilliant 87 against Pakistan in their Asia Cup clash in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2, 2023. APAsia Cup: Pakistan and India get thorough workout before washout
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday, Sep. 2. (AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena)Pakistan v India: Match washed out after India post 266
India's Virat Kohli (L) talks with Pakistan's Shadab Khan during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 1, 2023, on the eve of Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)Kohli shares a laugh with Shadab and Rauf ahead of Asia Cup clash