India v Nepal live: Must-win game for both teams at Asia Cup 2023

<h2><strong>Debutants Nepal face India in Pallekele</strong></h2><div><p>Asia Cup debutants Nepal will play India in the final Group A match in Pallekele on Monday to decide the second team to make it to the Super Four stage of the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.</p><p>Nepal, who made waves after they reached the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/08/30/live-asia-cup-pakistan-nepal/">suffered a heavy loss to Pakistan in the tournament opener</a>.</p><p>They now face another stern test against seven-time Asia Cup winners India, whose opening match against Pakistan was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/08/31/india-v-pakistan-rain-threat-to-asia-cup-2023-showdown-in-kandy/">abandoned due to rain</a> after the first innings.</p><p>Rain looms large over the Nepal-India contest as well, with the winner joining Pakistan in the next stage. In case the points are shared, India will move ahead.</p><p><em>The National's</em> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/paul-radley/">Paul Radley</a> will be at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium to bring you live updates.</p></div>