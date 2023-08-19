UAE international Mahika Gaur named in England women’s white-ball squads

Mahika Gaur, the UAE women’s international, has been selected for England's white-ball squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Gaur, 17, earned her call-up after a series of good performances this summer, most recently for Manchester Originals in her maiden season of the Women's Hundred.

The left-arm seamer generates good pace and swing from a high release point. She had previously represented UAE in 19 T20Is and caught the eye with her height and hostile bowling.

Gaur has been part of the England A set-up in recent seasons, including warm-up matches against Australia A ahead of the white-ball leg of this year's Women's Ashes.

The first of many for Mahika Gaur.



Remember the name 🤩



💥 #BringTheThunder https://t.co/N0Gai41TvH pic.twitter.com/2wvZfBMyzA — Thunder Cricket 💥 (@Thundercric) April 29, 2023

“Mahika is a very exciting talent,” Jon Lewis, England’s head coach said in a statement.

“Left-arm swing bowlers of over six-foot tall are unique in women's cricket. Mahika has shown consistently this summer that she is a threat with the new ball and we are excited to see how she performs at international level.

“With a World Cup coming up next year, it's imperative we develop the squad and players can gain international caps and experience. The chance to play at venues around the country is exciting.

“It's great the opening fixture against Sri Lanka at Hove is now sold out. After an incredible Ashes summer, we want to maintain momentum on and off the field and look forward to getting started.”

Gaur holds a British passport and played for the UAE between 2019 and 2022, making her T20 International debut against Indonesia at the age of 12.