Who is Mahika Gaur? The UAE fast bowler poised to make her Hundred debut

Mahika Gaur could be set to make her debut in the Hundred on Wednesday.

The UAE fast bowler is part of the Manchester Originals squad for the 100-ball competition in the UK.

Young prospect

Gaur was part of the Originals set up last season when aged just 16 but did not play a game.

The former Dubai College schoolgirl was spotted by coaches and senior players at a coaching clinic at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

It led to her being offered a sports scholarship at school in the UK, as well as a place in the Thunder squad, who are the Lancashire based side in English domestic cricket.

Confirmation that she had re-signed for the Originals was announced last month, after the wildcard draft.

Status

The Originals have some enviable overseas talent, with West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt part of their squad.

Gaur is not listed as one of their overseas players, even though she represents the UAE at international level.

Despite being brought up in Dubai, where her family lives, she is also eligible to play for England, having been born in Reading.

The left-arm fast bowler is evidently on the radar of the country of her birth, having played for England A in T20 matches against Australia A earlier this summer.

Franchise experience

If Gaur does play, it will represent the latest big tournament experience for a player from UAE.

She excelled alongside some of the stars of the women’s game in the FairBreak Invitational in Hong Kong, as did other national team players like Theertha Satish, Kavisha Kumari and Esha Oza.

In men’s cricket Zahoor Khan played one game in the Pakistan Super League, while a number of other players have also been part of squads in the PSL.

Fixture

The Originals open their campaign when they play Welsh Fire in Cardiff.

It will be shown live on BeIN Sports 2 in the UAE.

Other UAE players

No UAE players are involved in the men’s Hundred, but there are a handful involved in franchise action elsewhere in the world.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the likes of Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan and Junaid Siddique are involved in the Global T20 Canada.