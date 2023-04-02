UAE keep World Cup qualification dream alive with victory over Namibia

The UAE are on the brink of saving their one-day international status, as well as earning a place at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June, after beating Namibia in Windhoek.

Their 28-run win over the tournament hosts was the second rousing victory for the national team in successive days, after they beat Canada on Saturday.

If they beat Jersey in the final match of the Qualifier Play-off on Thursday, it would guarantee their place in the next Cricket World Cup League 2 programme – meaning they will continue to play ODI cricket.

Victory could potentially bring with it a place in the top two of the Play-off, and therefore progress to the global Qualifier. However, they could yet be denied by a highly complex string of permutations, even with a win against Jersey.

After four matches, the UAE are equal top of the table on six points with United States. Canada have played three games, and are two points behind.

If all three teams finish on eight points, the tiebreaker is head-to-head results. But that, too, would be tied, as USA beat the UAE, the UAE beat Canada, and Canada beat USA.

In that situation, the competition would be decided by the more conventional manner, by net run-rate. The UAE’s NRR is currently inferior to both USA and Canada.

Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, said his side are focused only on what they can control.

“We will take this momentum and try to win the next game, and try to qualify for Zimbabwe,” Waseem said after the win over Namibia.

Asif Khan was named player of the match after his 86-ball innings of 96 helped the UAE to 267 for five from their 50 overs.

He missed out on a third century in the space of five games when he was run out after a mix-up with Vriitya Aravind, who ended the innings on 93 not out.

Two 100s and a 96 in his last five innings!

Asif Khan is in the form of his life. The middle-order batter talks about his match winning 96 today and the impressive contributions by the bowlers in the 28-run win over Namibia. pic.twitter.com/rMTZvEkQpe — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) April 2, 2023

“I have strong belief in my batting because the captain and coach have backed me, and given me a role to play at No 5,” Asif said.

“You have a pinch-hitter, then after that I can play my natural game and go for big hits. Because of that we could build a big total.

“In Nepal [in the final games of League 2, which preceded this play-off], in the last two games we played very well, then after that we made two or three changes.

“Rameez [Shahzad] has come back, and he is a senior player. The captain has done a good job, and every game for us has been crucial. If we can win the next game, we will be going to Zimbabwe, Inshallah.

“Everybody is professional. We will rest for the next two days and will try to come back strongly in the next game.”

Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibia captain, said the UAE had adapted better to a wicket that was less easy for batting than it had been to this point in the competition.

“On the day, the UAE side showed how to be better for a little bit longer,” Erasmus said.

“They managed to string together partnerships on this lowish wicket, and we didn’t do that, which meant we didn’t win.”