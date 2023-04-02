Jos Buttler at brutal best as Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler blasted a brutal half-century to help Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in a one-sided Indian Premier League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The England one-day captain smashed 54 off 22 balls – with Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson also reaching their half-centuries – to help the Royals reach an imposing 203-5.

Hyderabad never looked like threatening that total after New Zealand pacer Trent Boult struck twice in his first over and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with 4-17 as the hosts were restricted to 131-8.

It was an impressive start to the campaign for last year's runners-up and the inaugural IPL champions, who hurtled out of the blocks thanks to Buttler and Jaiswal.

The opening pair put on 85 in less than six overs before Buttler was bowled by Afghanistan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqui after an explosive knock that included seven fours and three sixes.

Samson (55 runs from 32 balls) soon took charge then with Jaiswal (54 from 37) for company as they piled on the runs.

“It is a fantastic start for us,” said Buttler. “We had a really good season last season but it counts for nothing this year."

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, finished with 4-17. AP

Hyderabad were never in the chase after Boult bowled Abhishek Sharma for a duck and then Jason Holder clung on to a superb catch at slip off Boult to send back Rahul Tripathi also without troubling the scorer.

Wickets kept tumbling, including Harry Brook (13) and Glenn Phillips (eight). Bringing on big hitter Abdul Samad as an “impact player” only reduced the margin of loss as he top-scored with an unbeaten 32.

The impact player, who can only be an Indian unless the team has fewer than four overseas players in their XI, is chosen from one of five substitutes listed with the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Harry Brook is clean bowled by Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal. AFP

Buttler was the leading batsman in the last IPL season with 863 runs including four centuries, and he then led England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2022.

And he already looks in good form again just one game into the new IPL campaign. “I am really enjoying my batting at the moment and trying to keep a clear mind," Buttler added. "Keeping a clear mind and once you get a good start in the power play, it allows you to be aggressive.”