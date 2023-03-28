Steve Smith keeps fans guessing on IPL return with 'awkward' video

Australia's Steve Smith posted a cryptic video message saying he will be joining the Indian Premier League but gave no indication in what capacity.

The 16th edition of the Twenty20 extravaganza begins Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a host of global stars in attendance for the eight-week tournament.

Smith, one of the world's premier batsman, has been a near permanent fixture in the lucrative league since his first appearance in 2012 for the now defunct Pune Warriors. But the video left it unclear whether he would play or just commentate.

"Namaste, India. I've got some exciting news for you: I'm joining IPL 2023," Smith, 33, said in the video posted on his social media pages on Monday.

"Yes, that's right, I'm joining an exceptional and passionate team in India."

The video drew considerable mirth on social media for Smith's robot-like performance in the 15-second clip, during which he does not blink once.

Another tweet read: "Most advanced robot I've ever seen....I hope it brings some spare batteries with it in case it runs out of energy in India."

One fan advised Smith, who recently led Australia in two Tests and three one-day internationals in India, to use his bat and not the microphone on his Indian return.

"Such an awkward video I don't think he should do commentary," the fan wrote.

The star batsman kept himself out of this season's mini-auction in December but can be picked up as an injury replacement by any team.

"Just because you can play doesn't mean you can talk and this video is such a weird one. Hope he just keeps playing cricket."

Smith last played for the Delhi Capitals in the money-spinning league in 2021 before he went unsold in the auction for the following season.

Overall, Smith played 103 IPL matches and scored 2,485 runs, including a hundred.