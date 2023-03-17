Top 10 highest paid cricketers at Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023

Tournament begins on March 31 with the final on May 21

Virat Kohli is the highest earning player at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics for IPL
Ajit Vijaykumar
Mar 17, 2023
The Indian Premier League is known as much for its collection of world-class players as it is for the fabulous salaries that players earn for two months' work.

Billionaires: Mukesh Ambani to 'stream IPL cricket free of charge'

This year saw England all-rounder Sam Curran become the most expensive player in the history of the tournament, bagged for a whopping 185 million Indian rupees ($2.23 million) by Punjab Kings.

Young England batting sensation Harry Brook also attracted a lot of interest, finally going to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 132.5m rupees ($1.6m).

Whether the tournament is the best T20 league in the world is always up for debate. However, there is no doubt it is the biggest and richest in the world, and among the most valuable in all sport.

Here, we break down the top player salaries for Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2023 season. This year, the IPL starts on March 31 with the final on May 21.

Top 10 highest earning players at Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. Virat Kohli - 150 million rupees ($1.8 million)

2. Glenn Maxwell - 110m rupees ($1.33m)

3. Harshal Patel - 107.5m rupees ($1.3m)

4. Wanindu Hasaranga - 107.5m rupees ($1.3m)

5. Josh Hazlewood - 77.5m rupees ($936,000)

6. Faf du Plessis - 70m rupees ($845,000)

7. Mohammad Siraj - 70m rupees ($845,000)

8. Dinesh Kartik - 55m rupees ($660,000)

9. Anuj Rawat - 34m rupees ($410,000)

10. Shabaz Ahmed - 24m rupees ($290,000)

Note: Will Jacks has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

England all-rounder Sam Curran will be the top earning player in IPL 2023 with a salary of 185 million rupees ($2.26m) playing for Punjab Kings. PA

Updated: March 17, 2023, 2:47 AM
