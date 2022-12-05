Pakistan v England First Test ratings: Brook 9.5, Stokes 9, Shafique 8, Mahmood 3

England claimed one of their greatest ever Test victories after beating Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

The success was the latest triumph in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s transformative reign in charge of the England side – and surely its most sensational yet.

READ MORE Ben Stokes hails 'incredible' England after unlikely first Test victory against Pakistan

There were 1,768 runs in all in the game, which is the highest aggregate of any match outside of timeless Tests.

There were seven centurions. And after their batters had razed the home bowlers in the first innings, England had just enough time, as the light was drawing in, to set the seal on victory.

In the gallery above you can see how the players rated. To move to the next image, just swipe.