T20 World Cup final: Jos Buttler living the dream as England get ready for Pakistan

Jos Buttler says he has already envisaged lifting the T20 World Cup – and it reminded him of being a child playing cricket in the back garden.

The opener will lead England against Pakistan in the final at the MCG on Sunday, and he says it is the realisation of a childhood ambition.

“I've certainly had a few dreams about that kind of thing,” Buttler said. “I think it really links back to what you were like as a kid, and the kind of things you would be doing in the garden with your brother and sister, pretending to lift a trophy and that kind of thing.

“Now to be able to have the opportunity to have a chance to live that kind of thing out is incredibly special.”

Buttler said it is sensible to embrace the extra pressure that comes with the size of the occasion.

“It's fine to sort of think about those things and sort of what it might feel like or what it would mean,” Buttler said. “They're certainly feelings I don't feel like I need to try and block out or push away. You accept those kind of things as like accepting the noise that comes with a World Cup final, accepting that it feels a little bit different.

“You don't need to try and push it away and say it's no different tomorrow. Of course it is. But once you've accepted those things, again, it's about focusing on the things that you know will serve us well as a group and as a team, as an individual what you need to do to prepare to play your best game of cricket.”

Dawid Malan and Mark Wood both took part in training on the eve of the final. Both had missed the semi-final thrashing of India through injury, and Buttler says they will be given as long as possible to prove their fitness for the final.

They will be up against familiar opponents in Melbourne. The sides played a seven matches series in preparation for the World Cup, which England won 4-3.

Buttler said that result will count for little when it comes to the final, though.

“Pakistan are a fantastic team,” he said. “I think they have a very long history of producing excellent fast bowlers, and I see the team that we're up against as no different.

“I'm sure by the end of their careers, some of the guys who we'll play against will go down as some of the best bowlers Pakistan have produced. That's a huge part of why they get to a World Cup final.

“We expect a really tough challenge. They're a team we've seen lots of in the recent past, and we've had some brilliant matches against them, played in a fantastic spirit, and I'm sure tomorrow will be no different.”