Complete profile of UAE team competing at T20 World Cup 2022 - in pictures

The UAE will bid to improve a lacklustre record at major tournaments when they play at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The national team have been to three ICC events at senior level to date. That is the 50-over World Cups of 1996 and 2015, and the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh.

Over the course of the 14 matches they have played, they have just the one solitary success – when they beat Netherlands in Lahore in 1996.

The same opposition will provide their first chance to claim a World Cup scalp, when they meet the Dutch in the second game of the opening day of the first round in Geelong on Sunday.

Just one player in the squad – former captain Ahmed Raza – has experience of an ICC competition in UAE colours. That said, a number of those involved have at least sampled a taste of what it is like to be involved in top-level T20 competition via franchise cricket.

Scroll through the gallery for an insight on each of the players looking to carrying UAE to greater heights in Australia.