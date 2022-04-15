Stokes, Morgan, Broad: Who will succeed Joe Root as England Test captain?

Such have been the struggles for the England Test team over recent times, there does not appear to be an obvious candidate to succeed Joe Root, after he stepped down as captain on Friday.

Root, who holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England’s Test captain with 27, resigned after a torrid winter for his side.

Ashley Giles, the team director, and Chris Silverwood, the coach, had already gone after defeat in the Ashes in Australia.

Root has now added to the leadership vacuum at the top of the English game after a similarly woeful performance against West Indies in the Caribbean.

The Yorkshireman, whose returns with the bat have been prodigious despite his side’s struggles, will carry on as a batter.

Who should replace him as the leader, though, is open to question. The photo gallery above looks at some of the options England could be considering.