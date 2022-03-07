Shane Warne: Autopsy shows Australian cricket legend's death due to natural causes

Thai police said Australian cricket great Shane Warne's death last week was due to natural causes.

Warne's family had been informed of the results of an autopsy and had accepted the finding, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

READ MORE Shane Warne: A cricket phenomenon whose brilliance could not be put into words

"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana said.

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Warne's body would be flown to Australia on Tuesday, Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn told a news conference.

The senior police official ruled out any foul play and said Warne died due to a suspected heart attack.

The autopsy report showed Warne died of a "congenital disease", Songyot Chayaninporamet, deputy director of Samui Hospital, told a news conference.

"There is no Covid-19 infection and no sign of assault or murder," Songyot added.

Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died on the Thai island of Koh Samui on Friday age 52.

Well-wishers left tributes of flowers, flags, an Australian sports shirt, a can of beans and a packet of cigarettes outside the villa on the northeast coast of Koh Samui where Warne was found unconscious.

His death prompted an avalanche of tributes from and beyond the cricketing world with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as "one of our nation's greatest characters."

Warne, whose 708 Test wickets is the second-highest haul in history, will be afforded a state funeral in his home state of Victoria, officials said Saturday.

Fans have continued to lay floral tributes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground’s Shane Warne statue, while the stadium’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the SK Warne Stand in the spin king’s honour.