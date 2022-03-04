Genius of Shane Warne: Key statistics from the leg-spinner’s incredible career

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has confirmed.

Warne ranks second behind only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.

Here are the key statistics from his illustrious career.

708

Australian bowler Shane Warne celebrates bowling England's Alec Stewart at Old Trafford in 1997. PA

Wickets for Warne in his 145 Tests, behind Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s 800 but well ahead of third-placed England seamer James Anderson (640).

1,001

Warne celebrates after he caught and bowled England's Andrew Flintoff in an Ashes Test at The Oval in London in 2005. AP

Warne took another 293 wickets in one-day internationals to crack four figures for Australia in all formats – again only behind Muralitharan in the international record books.

99

Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, captain Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne grip the replica urn after Australia regained the Ashes with a 206-run win in Perth. AFP

Warne’s best Test score as a batter – he has the most Test runs of any batsman not to make a century.

8-71

Australia's Shane Warne, pictured in 1997, has died at the age of 52. PA

His career-best figures across all first-class and limited-overs cricket, in a 1994 Test against England in Brisbane.

195

Shane Warne bowls to England's Kevin Pietersen during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval in London in 2005. AFP

Ashes wickets, the most in the competition’s history and 38 more than second-placed Glenn McGrath.

96

Warne’s Test wicket tally in 2005, including 40 in a memorable Ashes series, remains a record for a player in a single calendar year. Muralitharan is closest behind him with 90 in 2006.

1994

Year Warne took a Test hat-trick, removing England tail-enders Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm in successive balls. It is one of only 46 hat-tricks in Test history.

450,000

Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne in action in 2011. AFP

Warne’s price in the inaugural Indian Premier League auction, where he was bought by Rajasthan Royals. He spent four seasons there as both captain and coach and led them to victory in the first season of the competition.

