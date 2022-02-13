Australia win super over thriller against Sri Lanka to take 2-0 lead in T20 series

Australia were pushed to the limits before sealing victory in the second T20 against a spirited Sri Lanka in Sydney on Sunday.

The Aussies seemed to have the match in the bag when Sri Lanka needed 19 runs the last over chasing Australia's score of 164-6. But the tourists' opener Pathum Nissanka (73 off 53 balls), along with tail-enders Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera, hit two fours and a six off Marcus Stoinis to force a super over.

In the one over eliminator, Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood bowled a brilliant set of six deliveries that included two dot balls and no boundaries to set a target of just six, which the hosts scored with ease to take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

“At the start we bowled well but we gave away 10 runs extra. In the second phase we lost too many wickets early on. The boys showed the character. These youngsters take the fight on. I'm really impressed by the performance,” captain Dasun Shanaka said after the match.

The Aussies were cruising to victory until powerful hitting by Nissanka and captain Shanaka (34 from 19 balls) kept the visitors in the game.

Hazlewood was the pick of Australia's bowlers, taking 3-22 in addition to his miserly super over, capping a brilliant weekend for the 31-year-old after he was bought for $1 million in the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday.

Under enormous pressure, Dushmantha Chameera pummels it down the ground to level things up! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/zLBh0r8A3W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2022

A superb run-out by Steve Smith at deep midwicket ended Shanaka's effort, leaving Sri Lanka at 115-5 after 16 overs and the game delicately poised. Nissanka holed out in the deep with 12 off four balls required, and one ball later there was concern for Smith who hit his head on the ground in an acrobatic, but unsuccessful, effort to save a six.

“It was great to get the win, but pretty sloppy overall,” said Australia captain Aaron Finch. “I was pretty confident in Josh Hazlewood. It was a sloppy performance in the field. We bowled some great overs, we bowled some poor overs.”

After losing the toss, Finch survived two close lbw reviews before departing for 25, stumped off the bowling of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner ended with figures of 2-33.

Josh Inglis top-scored for the home team 48, including five boundaries.

Sri Lanka, who did not concede a six until Matthew Wade's 20th over cameo of 13 from four balls against Nuwan Thushara, bowled with discipline and the seamers changed the pace well.

The series moves to Canberra for game three on Tuesday.