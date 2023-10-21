Updated: October 21, 2023, 1:45 PM
UFC 294 live: Makhachev and Volkanovski set for epic rematch
Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, defends his title against the featherweight belt-holder for the second time in eight months
KEY INFO
- Headline fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
- Main event fights expected to begin at 10pm
- Preliminary bouts start at 6pm (UAE time)
- Event taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
- UFC 294 to feature a total of 13 fights
