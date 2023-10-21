Live updates
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev faces off with challenger Alexander Volkanovski before their championship fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UFC 294 live: Makhachev and Volkanovski set for epic rematch

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, defends his title against the featherweight belt-holder for the second time in eight months

KEY INFO
  • Headline fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski
  • Main event fights expected to begin at 10pm
  • Preliminary bouts start at 6pm (UAE time)
  • Event taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
  • UFC 294 to feature a total of 13 fights
Updated: October 21, 2023, 1:45 PM