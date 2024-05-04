Ineos Grenadiers’ Narvaez beats Pogacar to win opening stage of Giro d’Italia

Ecuador’s Jhonatan Narvaez won a sprint finish to beat Tadej Pogacar and claim victory for Ineos Grenadiers on Stage One of the Giro d’Italia.

Team Bora's Maximilian Schachmann was second with UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar in third.

Starting at Venaria Reale, Saturday’s 136-kilometre stage featured a category- two climb on the Colle della Maddalena before ending in Turin.

There was an early breakaway of six riders, who opened up a two-and-a-half minute gap on the main peloton, which included the main general classification contenders.

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarche-Wanty) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) eventually went clear heading towards the Colle della Maddalena, as Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took up the chase on the peloton.

Calmejane went for a solo push going into the final 10km but was eventually reeled in before Nicola Conci moved off the front.

Pogacar attacked from the head of the peloton on the Bivio di San Vito hill, with Narvaez and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) giving chase down towards the finish.

Schachmann made a long sprint for the line, but Narvaez and Pogacar responded before the Ecuador rider timed his move to perfection over the last 200m to take the first Maglia Rosa of the 2024 Giro.

Schachmann was three seconds behind, with Pogacar third. British rider Geraint Thomas placed 11th in the main peloton, which was 20 seconds back, as GC contenders Thymen Arensman (Ineos) and Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich PostNL) lost significant time.

Stage Two is another hilly course over 161km from San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa.