Tickets to see LeBron James and star-studded USA team in Abu Dhabi go on sale

Basketball fans in the UAE can now get their hands on tickets to watch some of the biggest stars in the game in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets for the USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi are now available on ticketmaster.ae. The event sees NBA superstar LeBron James and a star-studded US national team take on Australia and Serbia in Abu Dhabi in July as part of preparations for the Paris Olympic Games.

The matches are scheduled to be held on July 15-17 at the Etihad Arena and mark the first international stop of the six-game showcase event.

Joining James as part of the USA team in Abu Dhabi are fellow stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid. Additionally, Australia and Serbia will tip off on July 16. All three contests are set for 8pm UAE time.

The 12-member American team also includes Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Jrue Holiday. It will be the American team's second visit to the UAE capital. They held a training camp and took part in exhibition games in Abu Dhabi ahead of their 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer.

“USA Basketball’s first experience in Abu Dhabi was one-of-a-kind and we are excited to once again partner with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi as the USA men prepare for the Olympic Games,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO.

“Facing Australia and Serbia, who are both ranked among FIBA’s top five men’s national teams, will offer our team optimal competitive opportunities. We are thrilled to host them next summer in Abu Dhabi.”

Following the announcement of the USA team's visit to the UAE earlier this month, Grant Hill, the managing director of the national team, said they were all “blown away” by their experience last year.

“We had such a blast there last year. We had such a good time,” Hill told The National.

“They were so hospitable. The venue, the accommodations, but just the energy and the spirit there was so much fun. Even when it was really hot, we still managed to have a great time."

The USA will be competing for their fifth straight – and 17th overall – Olympic gold medal in Paris in the summer.

As part of their preparations, the US team will host the Canadian national team on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Americans will then embark on an international training tour that includes stops in Abu Dhabi and London.

After traveling to Abu Dhabi, the US will face South Sudan on July 20 and reigning World Cup champions Germany on July 22 at London’s O2 Arena. Additionally, the US women's team will host Germany on July 23 in London.

USA Basketball will be represented by four teams at the 2024 Olympic Games, including 5x5 men and women and 3x3 men and women. The US are reigning Olympic champions in 5x5 men and women and 3x3 women, with 3x3 men set to make the Olympic debut this summer.