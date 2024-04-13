Tiger Woods keeps Masters dream alive in challenging conditions at Augusta

Tiger Woods kept his hopes of a 16th major title alive as he made a record 24th consecutive cut at The Masters on a windy day at Augusta National.

Woods completed 23 holes in more than seven hours on the course on Friday. He started the day by finishing the first round at 73 by completing five holes. He appeared to be worn out a bit by the time he reached the 18th hole for the second time.

It was a remarkable effort from the injury-plagued Woods, 48, who was applauded by the spectators around the 18th green.

The five-time Masters champion also had to shield his face from sand whipped from the bunkers on the last before tapping in to complete a second round of 72 for a halfway total of one over par.

That left Woods seven shots off the lead shared by playing partner Max Homa, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

"It means I have a chance to win the golf tournament," Woods said.

Masters Friday was a whirlwind, both literally and figuratively. Those who withstood the challenge will be rewarded through the weekend ahead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Bym34i9AGe — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024

"I'm right there. I don't think anyone is going to run off and hide right now, but it's really bunched. The way the ball is moving on the greens, chip shots are being blown, it's all you want in a golf course today."

Asked about his 24th consecutive cut, Woods - who had shared the record of 23 with Freddie Couples and Gary Player - said: "I've always loved playing here.

"I've been able to play here since I was 19 years old. It's one of the honours I don't take lightly, being able to compete.

"The years I have missed, I wish I was able to play because there's such an aura and mystique about playing this golf course that, unless you have played and competed here, you probably don't really appreciate."

Scottie Scheffler shakes hands with Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole after completing their second round. Reuters

World No1 Scheffler was among those who endured difficult conditions late in the day in the second round.

"It's just so difficult when you can't tell where the wind is coming from," Scheffler said. "You can only make really an educated guess and try to go from there. For the most part, I think we did a pretty good job today."

Scheffler entered the Masters in form with two straight wins on the PGA Tour followed by a T2 finish. He and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child soon, and the 2022 Masters champion made clear that he would head home if she goes into labour early.

"She's obviously my biggest supporter, and I definitely miss having her here," Scheffler said. "But it's an exciting time for us in our lives, and yeah, fortunately she's still at home and feeling good, so we are grateful for that."

DeChambeau led early in the tournament, but struggled late in the second round. He had three bogeys on the back nine, the final one coming when he needed three putts on par-4, 465-yard No. 18, which ranked as the second-hardest hole of the second round.

"That's one of the toughest tests of golf I've ever had in my life," DeChambeau said. "To get through there in 73 is not too bad and I'm still in it."