Dubai Tigers impress in West Asia Premiership

Dubai Tigers continued their push for a treble of titles as they dispatched Doha in the West Asia Premiership on Friday night.

The club, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this season, won the Dubai Sevens back in December. They are well-positioned in the region’s 15-a-side competitions, too.

They claimed a bonus-point win at Tigers Park in Al Sufouh in beating Doha 48-19 to consolidate their position in second place in the cross-border competition.

Niko Volavola crossed twice in the eight tries to three win over the tourists from Qatar. Moli Schaumkel, Marcus Guerin, Charlie Taylor, Deanne Makoni, Epeli Davetawalu and Ashwin October all scored one apiece.

The Tigers will meet league-leaders Bahrain in the West Asia final. Elsewhere in Dubai on Friday night, Dubai Exiles maintained their pursuit of home semi-final in the UAE Premiership as they beat Jebel Ali Dragons 19-17 at The Sevens.