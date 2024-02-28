Three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim joins LIV Golf as wild card

LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim has joined the tour as a season-long wild card player.

Following a retirement of nearly 12 years, the 38-year-old American will make his official return to professional competition this week at LIV Golf Jeddah, from March 1-3, at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” said Kim.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learnt from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League.”

LIV Golf Commissioner and chief executive Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf was launched to create new opportunities for players and fans that drive this sport forward in exciting ways, and when I think of Anthony Kim, I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do.

"His talent is undeniable, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league.

“It’s clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works to earn his way back to the top of the game.”

Kim will compete in all remaining 2024 LIV Golf regular season tournaments as one of two wild card players aiming to accrue points in the league’s individual standings and earn a team place in 2025.

Kim joins season-long wild card player Hudson Swafford, competing against the LIV Golf League’s 13 four-player teams across the 14-event global schedule.

Kim posted his best full season in 2008 when he finished sixth on the money list and fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. That season led to a career-high eight top-10 finishes, including six top-three finishes.

The American spent 20 weeks inside the top 10, with a career-high of No. 6 in 2008 after winning the Wachovia Championship and AT&T National. In 15 career major starts, his best finish is a third place at the 2010 Masters, where he finished behind current LIV Golf members Phil Mickelson (winner) and Lee Westwood (2nd).

Kim notched two other top 10 Major finishes both coming at The Open, once in 2008 – T7 and again in 2011 – T5. He also set a tournament record with 11 birdies during round two at the 2009 Masters. Kim is no stranger to team golf after compiling a successful track record with Team USA and the University of Oklahoma.

The California native has represented Team USA at both the amateur and professional level a total of three times and was victorious on each occasion.

He played a crucial role at the 2008 Ryder Cup, posting an emotional victory over current LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the opening match of the Sunday Singles as the Americans beat Europe for the first time since 1999.

In June 2012, Kim had surgery on an injured Achilles tendon in his left leg and was expected to return in the 2013 season on a Major Medical Exemption. However, he has not played in a professional event since the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship.

Coverage of LIV Golf Jeddah begins Friday, March 1, at 11:00am local time, with Friday’s round carried live on LIV Golf Plus and Caffeine.

LIV Golf tournaments are carried globally on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than 20 international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 500 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.