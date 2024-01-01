Djokovic, Neymar and other sports stars celebrate New Year's Eve

After a hectic 2023, the world came together to celebrate the New Year with a sense of hope and optimism.

The world of sport saw tremendous activity, and some upheaval, as well. On Sunday, many sports stars from across the globe welcomed the New Year.

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian great is in Australia as he prepares for the new season after a tremendous 2023 where he won three of four major titles and the season-ending ATP Finals. Djokovic will be the main man at the Australian Open where he will target at a record-extending 11th title.

Neymar

The Brazil and Al Hilal star had injured his knee while on international duty in October. On New Year's Eve, Neymar looked in good spirits and must be hoping for an injury-free 2024.

Iga Swiatek

The world No1 had a memorable 2023 as she ended the season with 11 straight wins, lifting the China Open and WTA Finals trophies to reclaim the top spot from Aryna Sabalenka. She put down the marker for 2024 by helping Poland sweep past Brazil 3-0 at the United Cup in Perth.

Jack Grealish

While Manchester City enjoyed a stupendous 2023 where they went on a trophy-collecting spree, the City and England star had a terrible end to the year as he revealed that a burglary took place at his home a few days back. Despite the torrid experience, Grealish thanked his fans and wished for a good year.

Shubman Gill

The star India batsman had a mixed bag last year. Gill emerged as the heir to the throne of Virat Kohli in India's batting line-up and had a good ODI World Cup at home. But on challenging pitches, his technique was exposed to a degree as well. He will be hoping for the upward trajectory to continue.

Mohammad Shami

The veteran India quick bowled like a dream in the ODI World Cup at home, coming in late in the tournament and running through the opposition. The main reason behind India's march into the final. Currently nursing an injury, Shami will be hoping to make the most of his sizzling form.

Usain Bolt

With the sprint great no longer competing on the track, what will we see from next Usain Bolt in 2024?

It’s been a tough year, but we give thanks we still here 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/XmLQqMM54M — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 31, 2023

Tom Brady

Last year, the NFL great "retired for good" after 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins. He made the announcement after reversing his earlier decision to retire from the sport he has utterly dominated.

On Sunday, Brady looked back at a year where he returned to normal life.

Andres Iniesta

Iniesta has been tasked with leading the charge for Emirates Club in the UAE. The former Barca star will be hopeful of completing the task this year.

Este gran equipo os desea un feliz 2024 ❤️✨



This big team wishes you all a happy 2024 ❤️✨ #ravapaso💫 pic.twitter.com/UCURB5RluA — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) December 31, 2023

Saina Nehwal

India's badminton star Nehwal is recovering from a knee injury and is hoping to make a comeback soon.

Happy new year 2024 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/wTFRaUX8zS — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 31, 2023

Wasim Akram

The Pakistan great enjoyed a memorable 2023 as he emerged as the star of the hit cricket show 'The Pavilion', which gained praise from across the globe during the ODI World Cup for its insight and entertainment.