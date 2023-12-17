UAE win hearts but outstanding Bangladesh take U19 Asia Cup title in Dubai

The latest crop of likely lads from the UAE fell short of a fairy tale finish in the Under-19 Asia Cup, but were sure they had “won so many people's hearts”.

The age-group side were soundly beaten by an outstanding Bangladesh team in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli repelled a fine new-ball onslaught by the home attack, and batted to the final over of the Bangladesh innings.

The opener’s 129 underpinned a total of 282 for eight from their 50 overs. That would have been daunting enough on a good day, but the UAE’s batters endured a rare faulty one.

They were blown away by Bangladesh’s multi-pronged attack, subsiding to 87 all out and a 195-run defeat.

They were bidding for their third win in the competition against a side from a Test nation, having downed Sri Lanka and Pakistan en route to the final.

“They are a Test nation, but we did beat two of those to reach here,” Dhruv Parashar, the UAE all-rounder, said.

“Today wasn’t good for us, but in reaching here we showed there is no difference between an Associate nation and a Test nation. We defied the odds.

“Having played Bangladesh in the group game, we knew we had a very strong team. We didn’t have a good batting day, and there was also a little bit in the occasion and the fact they had all the fans behind them.

“I am very proud of everyone as a whole, and it is a great thing we have achieved. We have put UAE [on the map] by reaching the final.”

No matter that the majority were there supporting the opposition, the Emirates Cricket Board’s plea for fans to come along to support proved a success and made the atmosphere a rowdy one.

Around 4,000-5,000 were there, cheering the “Junior Tigers” to their win. Bangladesh’s 12th man borrowed a huge flag from the supporters just before victory was sealed, and the side carried it proudly on their victory lap.

“From the first match, every game was important and we were very serious in what we were doing,” Shibli, who was the player of the match, said. “We had big support from the crowd and it helped us a lot.”

While Bangladesh’s players thanked their followers and posed for selfies, the defeated UAE players did similar with their own supporters.

The turnout was decent for them, too, and Parashar said his side will benefit from the experience of playing in front of such a crowd.

Dhruv Parashar with a brilliant grab then courteously walks the ball back to the umpire while all his UAE teammates are celebrating wildly. Such a polite chap. Bangladesh 21/1 after 7 overs pic.twitter.com/KvSbLgHiRV — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) December 17, 2023

“Bangladesh’s fans supported good cricket,” said Parashar, who started the day with a brilliant slip catch off Omid Rehman, who deserved far more for his sparkling opening spell.

“They supported us as well, and obviously Bangladesh, too. It was a very good atmosphere to play in. At such a young age getting this sort of exposure, at Dubai Stadium – one of the best in this part of the world – I think there is nothing like it.

“Hopefully we can get more opportunities to play in front of big crowds like this, because that is the only way we will learn.”

The crowd was similar in volume to that which came to watch a T20 international series between the UAE and Bangladesh senior sides last year.

That was the series in which Aayan Khan made his debut as a 16-year-old. The UAE U19 captain said it was a thrill to experience something similar again.

“Even though we lost the game, all these fans came to support, and it is so good to have that in our home area,” Aayan said.

“Maybe over the next 15 years, [a player from] this team can be part of the senior team. This team has won so many people’s hearts.

“We have made it to the final of this Asia Cup, which is so good. In the coming years, these players can definitely feature in the men’s team.”