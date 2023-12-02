Dubai Sevens: Dubai College beat rivals DESC to lift Boys Under-19 crown

The most successful side in the history of the Gulf Under 19 Boys tournament at the Emirates Dubai Sevens returned to the winners’ podium as Dubai College beat Dubai English Speaking College.

The school from Al Sufouh claimed a 21-10 win against their perennial rivals on Saturday evening.

Charlie Pollard, the winning captain, said his side had felt nerves as fellow pupils from either school roared their colleagues on to the field from beside the tunnel on Pitch 1.

“It was great to have all the support, and to see the younger years looking up to us,” Pollard said.

“We were all feeling nervous but excited to get out there and see what it was like.

“All the hard work we have been putting in over the past couple of months, a tour to Sri Lanka, then BSAK sevens, has been building up to this. It is great to see all the hard work pay off.”

DESC had taken the lead at the start of the final and controlled the early exchanges, only for DC to hit back with three converted tries.

“It was all about composure,” said Mudiwa Mtemererwa, one of DC’s two vice-captains.

“We knew all we had to do was stay calm. We had so much confidence in ourselves because of all the hard work we had put in.

“We knew if we played to our structure, played to our talent, we would 100 per cent come out victorious.”

The opposing players know each other well, with many being age-group teammates with the UAE national team, too.

After DC had collected their winners’ medals, they were applauded through a guard of honour by the defeated DESC players behind the main stand.

Luke Dreyer, the other vice-captain for DC, said his team knew DESC were capable of coming back so did not ease off.

“Even if you are so far ahead, you never know with sevens,” Dreyer said.

“Every kick off they could catch and go, so it is not that simple. We had to keep our focus and keep playing as best we could. And you had to keep playing with heart because at the end of the day, that is what take you as far as you can.”