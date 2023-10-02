Ryder Cup 2023 player ratings: McIlroy 9, Hovland 9; Homa 8, Scheffler 2

Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed the winning moment as Europe regained the Ryder Cup from a battling United States on Sunday, wrapping up a 16½-11½ victory despite a blistering American singles charge.

The USA remain without a win on European soil since 1993 while neither team have lifted the trophy away from home in 11 years.

With Europe needing half a point to get over the line, Fleetwood moved 2-up against Rickie Fowler with two holes to play after the American dumped his tee shot on the short par-four 16th into the water.

Fleetwood struck his drive into the heart of the green and calmly stroked his eagle putt to the hole side to ensure Europe a seventh consecutive home victory, before going on to win 3 and 1.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland led the way with early victories in the Rome sunshine and Jon Rahm also snatched half a point from Scottie Scheffler on the 18th green.

The Americans were attempting to pull off the biggest Sunday Ryder Cup comeback, having trailed 10½-5½ at the start of the day.

But they never recovered from being swept 4-0 in the opening foursomes on Friday, squashing American hopes that their crushing win in 2021 was the start of a period of dominance.

It was a Ryder Cup full of exceptional individual performances, as well as several players who struggled to find their best form in Rome. Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.