LeBron James's son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest during practice

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice with his college basketball team.

Bronny, 18, collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California team-mates on Monday in Los Angeles. The James family said Bronny was no longer in intensive care.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement to AFP.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU [intensive care].

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

James is a highly regarded incoming freshman guard for USC, having been named an All-American as a senior in high school.

The incident comes a year after USC centre Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice after suffering heart failure. Iwuchukwu was revived by team's medical staff and played last season after recovering.

It was also reminiscent of an incident in January, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and national television audience. Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play football this season.

Hamlin gave his support to the Hamlin family.

"Prayers to Bronny & the James family as well," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."