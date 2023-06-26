Arm-wrestling big guns enter battle at King of the Table in Dubai - in pictures

Some of the biggest guns in the world of professional arm-wrestling were in Dubai on Saturday as the King of the Table event hit the UAE.

Six of the sport's finest competed at Space Sports at Dubai Investments Park for the seventh edition of the event.

Devon Larratt overcame Dave Chaffee in the main event winning the best of six 6-0 and claiming the King of North America title. The Canadian was heard shouting at his opponent “remember me Dave” during his dominant performance.

Earlier in the evening, a match for the World Left-Hand title, Artyom Morozov beat Corey West 6-0, while veteran Engin Terzi overpowered Ray Liepins in the first match of the night 5-1.

