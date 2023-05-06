Live sport: Al Hilal aim for ACL glory and Man City v Leeds

<h1><strong>All square in Saitama</strong></h1><p>- <em>John McAuley</em></p><p></p><p>AFC Champions League final second leg</p><p><strong>HALF-TIME</strong> Urawa Reds 0 Al Hilal 0 (Aggregate 1-1)</p><p>Gripping first 45 minutes ends in Saitama, with deadlock yet to broken. Al Hilal hugely dominant, forcing couple of fine saves from Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa, while Odion Inhale had shot cleared off line in opening exchanges.</p><p>However, Urawa came closest to opening scoring: Shinzo Koroki crashing volley against crossbar. Still level in tie - as things stand, Urawa win on away-goal rule. All to play for, though.</p>