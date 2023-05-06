LATEST SPORT
Alexander Scholz of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, left, and Odion Ighalo of Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, right, compete for the ball during the AFC Champions League final match between Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, near Tokyo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo / Toru Hanai)

Live sport: Al Hilal aim for ACL glory and Man City v Leeds

The Saudi giants face Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the Asian Champions League followed by five Premier League matches

SATURDAY SCHEDULE (UAE TIME)
  • Live: Urawa Red Diamonds v Al Hilal
  • 6pm - Bournemouth v Chelsea
  • 6pm - Man City v Leeds
  • 6pm - Tottenham v Crystal Palace
  • 6pm - Wolves v Aston Villa
  • 8.30pm - Liverpool v Brentford
Live Updates
Updated: May 06, 2023, 9:55 AM