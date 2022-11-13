Al Suwaidi and Al Shehhi target more glory at Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Following his two gold medals from last week’s Jiu-Jitsu International Federation’s (JJIF) World Championship, Omar Al Suwaidi is aiming to add to that tally at the Abu Dhabi World Youths starting on Monday.

Schedule November 13-14: Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship

November 15-16: Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship

November 17-19: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship followed by the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards

Joining Al Suwaidi - winner in the youth and men’s finals at the JJIF Worlds - is compatriot Khaled Al Shehhi, who also returned with double gold from last week’s competition.

“Khaled and I had a wonderful outing in the JJIU Worlds and it would be great if we can add to that medals tally,” Al Suwaidi said.

“This is tougher against the professionals but we hope we can take the momentum of winning double golds in the JJIF Worlds forward. We are both in good shape physically and mentally, and pretty confident of reaching the medal rounds.”

The UAE collected 11 golds, two silvers and two bronze in the JJIF Youths to take their overall tally to 64 medals (21g, 14s and 37b) and top the JJIF Worlds medals table.

Al Suwaidi and Al Shehhi won the 56kg and 63kg men’s and youth finals respectively.

Also bidding for double golds in the youth division are the Emirati females, led by Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg), Asma Al Hosani (52kg), Hamda Al Shkeili (45kg), and Balqees Abdulkareem (42kg).

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship witnessed some fierce competition in the kids and amateur men and women’s divisions at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena on Saturday.

The Kazakhstan national team secured the Best Academy followed by Sharjah Self Defence Sports club in second, and UAEJJ Team in third.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of both the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, said the launch of the championship with competitions for kids and amateurs was a thoughtful decision by the organisers.

“Given the high demand we have seen for participation, the UAEJJF made the right decision to launch the World Pro with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival,” he said.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented level of public engagement and a glitzy atmosphere of competition.

“The championship provides many players a starting point for their professional careers, as evidenced by today's matches. The players were shining in the amateur class, and the results indicate that they are convinced that this competition is the first step on the road to success.”