Emirates relegated from Adnoc Pro League after defeat to Al Orooba

Emirates became the first team to be relegated from the Adnoc Pro League this season following a 1-0 defeat to Al Orooba in a clash between the two bottom-placed teams in the table.

The Ras Al Khaimah club have struggled all season, with just two wins in 24 games, and Tuesday’s result left them on 10 points, seven behind 13th-placed Orooba with two games remaining.

The victory improved Orooba’s hopes of survival with two games to go. They remain second-last but only a point behind Al Dhafra who lost 1-0 to Shabab Al Ahli on the same night.

Orooba’s Bahrain international Ali Madan scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half.

Their hopes of survival received a boost after Yuri Cesar's penalty helped Shabab Al Ahli edge Dhafra at the Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium, who remain in 12th spot on 18 points.

Al Jazira’s hopes of finishing in the top three suffered a massive blow after a shock 2-1 defeat to Khor Fakkan at Saqr bin Mohammed Stadium.

Rafael Guimaraes scored twice from the penalty spot to secure an important win for the home side. The Brazilian midfielder put Khor Fakkan in front on the 10th minute and struck again deep into injury time after Niava Hermann struck the equaliser for Jazira on 65 minutes.

Meanwhile, champions-elect Al Ain consolidated top spot with victory over Al Nasr 1-0 at the Al Maktoum Stadium.

Cristian Guanca scored the only goal of the match just past the hour mark to raise Al Ain's tally to 61 points, 10 ahead of Sharjah, who tightened their grip on second place with a resounding 4-0 thrashing of Baniyas.

Al Ain celebrate Adnoc Pro League title