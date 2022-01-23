Teenager charged over bottle-throwing incident at Everton-Aston Villa match

A man, 19, has been charged with assault and throwing an item on to the pitch during Everton’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, was released on conditional bail to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on February 28, Merseyside Police said.

Two Villa players were hit by a bottle that was thrown from the crowd during their side’s 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Former Everton defender Lucas Digne, who left the Toffees only nine days earlier, and Matty Cash both ended up on the ground after being struck as Villa players celebrated Emiliano Buendia’s first-half goal.

On their website after the match, Everton confirmed a supporter had been arrested after being identified using security footage, and said the club would “issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects”.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne and Matty Cash after being hit by a projectile after Emiliano Buendia scored their side's first goal against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first in charge of his second spell as Everton caretaker manager after the dismissal of Rafael Benitez.

“I never saw the bottles thrown," Ferguson said. "I’ve been told after and we don’t want that, it is bang out of order. That is not the way to do things. It is totally wrong."