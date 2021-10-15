Raheem Sterling 'open' to a move away from Manchester City

Raheem Sterling has revealed he "would be open" to moving away from Manchester City in order to get more game time.

Sterling, 26, has been with the Premier League champions since 2015 following his move from Liverpool.

However, the England international has started only two of City’s seven games in the title defence and the team dropped points both times.

"If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else [for more game time], I would be open to it at this moment in time," Sterling said at the FT Business of Sport US Summit.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me - challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

"As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always had something down [in me] that maybe one day I would love to play abroad to see how I would come up against that challenge."

Sterling is under contract with City until 2023. Spanish media have reported that Barcelona are interested in Sterling, although a move for the England forward would be hampered by their financial problems which forced them to part ways with Lionel Messi in August.

He may yet get to start on Saturday against Burnley after winger Ferran Torres suffered a fractured foot while playing for Spain at the Nations League.

Manchester City squad has highest valuation in world football