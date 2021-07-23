Billings glad to be back as his Invincibles win men's Hundred opener

Sam Billings of the Oval Invincibles bats during the Hundred match against the Manchester Originals at The Oval on Thursday. Getty

Sam Billings ended a frustrating few weeks on the sidelines with a decisive innings, as his Oval Invincibles side beat the Manchester Originals in the inaugural men's game of English cricket's new Hundred competition on Thursday.

The England batsman made 49 in a total of 145-8 that led the hosts to a nine-run win over the Originals at The Oval.

Victory completed an Invincibles' double over the Originals after the women's team launched the Hundred at The Oval on Wednesday.

In a dramatic match, the hosts won by five runs with two balls to spare.

Thursday's fixture, played in front of a crowd of over 18,000, did not have quite the same drama but it was important for Billings.

The Invincibles captain tested positive for the coronavirus this month, which meant he and all of England's originally selected squad for a one-day international series against Pakistan had to go into isolation.

"It has been a pretty deflating month if I am honest, getting Covid and being pretty ill then missing more cricket because of the protocols," Billings said.

"So it was nice to be back out there playing. I have been frustrated a lot of the time with how little cricket I have played so I am just happy to be playing and it was as enjoyable as any cricket I have played in the past."

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite threatened to take the game away from the home side while making 37 off 29 balls.

But Brathwaite, who hit England's Ben Stokes for four successive sixes to seal the West Indies' stunning 2016 T20 World Cup win in Kolkata, holed out off Sam Curran with the Originals needing 19 to win off the last five balls.

Earlier, Originals captain Jos Buttler, a destructive white-ball batsman, made a mere eight runs before falling to West Indies spinner Sunil Narine.

This will be just one of two Hundred matches Buttler plays before joining up with the England squad for next month's first Test against India, but Originals coach Simon Katich was impressed by his leadership.

"I thought Jos did a fantastic job as skipper. He really relished the opportunity," said former Australia batsman Katich of the long-time deputy to England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan.

"He has been vice-captain under Eoin for a long time but showed what he was capable of and looked after our young spinners.

"I thought he was really attacking with his captaincy and we did a lot right, but just couldn't string a partnership together from the top four and it cost us."

ENGLAND TEAM Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

The specs: 2019 Mini Cooper Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)

Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)

Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)

Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

