Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Gaza ceasefire talks stall and Chicago braces for DNC protests - Trending

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today's trends

19 August, 2024

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today’s episode, Gaza ceasefire talks stall.

Chicago braces for protests at the Democratic National Convention.

And a British diplomat resigns over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Updated: August 19, 2024, 5:49 AM