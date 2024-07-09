Gaza death toll far higher than official toll, aid ship leaves from UAE - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the number of people killed in the Gaza war is estimated to be far higher than the official death toll according to The Lancet journal. The estimate includes direct deaths from the conflict as well as indirect deaths from causes such as reproductive, communicable and non-communicable diseases.

A fourth aid ship has set sail from Fujairah to Al Arish in Egypt with supplies to support Gazans.

Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital was partially destroyed by Russian missiles that struck several cities in the country, killing at least 29 people and injuring about 100.