Kyiv children's hospital hit as wave of Russian attacks kill at least 20

Most of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital was destroyed in a Russian missile barrage that struck several cities across the country, killing at least 20 people.

The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired more than 40 missiles targeting and damaging infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings in a number of cities. About 50 people were also injured in the Monday morning onslaught.

Rescuers work at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital that was damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack. Reuters

A large section of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, was reduced to rubble.

Pictures distributed by officials from the children's medical facility in Kyiv showed medical staff wearing blood-stained scrub and people digging through mounds of rubble, as black smoke billowed over the gutted building.

Volunteers formed a line, passing stones and debris to each other.

"There are people under the rubble and the exact number of casualties is still unknown,” said Mr Zelenskyy on social media.

Women hold patients at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital that was damaged during Russian missile strikes, amid Russia's attack. Reuters

“Right now, everyone is helping to clear the rubble – doctors and ordinary people."

Parents were seen dazed and sobbing, holding their babies as they walked out on to the street.

"We heard an explosion, then we were showered with debris,” Svitlaka Kravchenko, 33, told Reuters after she and her husband Viktor were caught up in a missile strike.

Rescue teams at work at Ohmatdyt children's hospital after it was damaged by Russian missiles. Reuters

Their two-month-old baby was unharmed but Ms Kravchenko suffered cuts and their car was buried under the rubble of the destroyed building across the courtyard from the main ward.

“It was scary. I couldn’t breathe, I was trying to cover [my baby]. I was trying to cover him with this cloth so that he could breathe," she said.

A woman holds a girl near the children's hospital in the aftermath of the missile strikes. Reuters

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermal, said the attack occurred at a time when many people were in the city’s streets.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strike on the hospital was one of the worst of the war that began almost two and a half years ago.

The attack, the heaviest Russian bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months, came as Mr Zelenskyy was due in Warsaw, the Polish government said, before he flies to the Nato summit in Washington.

“This callous aggression — a total disregard for human life, jeopardizing European & Transatlantic security — is why leaders will make significant security commitments to Ukraine this week,” the US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on world powers to help Russia and Ukraine resume direct dialogue during a meeting Monday with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Mr Orban made a surprise visit to China after similar trips last week to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement of more than the two-year war.

Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the European Union this month and Orban has since embarked on a peace mission, which, however, lacks the endorsement of other European leaders.