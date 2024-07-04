Biden rejects pressure to withdraw and voting begins in UK election - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden rejects mounting pressure to withdraw from the coming election, after his poor performance in last week's debate against Donald Trump, saying: "No one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving."

In the UK, millions of voters are set to cast their ballots today in the general election.

In other news, Israel and the UN are in negotiations to use Elon Musk's Starlink communications system in Gaza, according to reports.