UK general election 2024 live: Mel Stride predicts extraordinary Labour landslide

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/YUCTERESRUJAGJV3CC643RFY4Y.jpg"><figcaption>Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives for a visit to the West Regwm Farm Events Venue in Whitland, Wales. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire</figcaption></figure>British politicians are vying for votes on the final day of campaigning ahead of the general election.Polls show Labour on course for the largest parliamentary majority in its history, eclipsing even the 1997 landslide won by Tony Blair.</p><p>Labour leader Keir Starmer hit the campaign trial in Wales on Wednesday, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to speak in Hampshire in the south-east of England.</p><p>Nigel Farage, whose Reform party is also hoping for historic electoral gains, will appear at events in Clacton where he is standing as an MP.</p><p>The Conservatives have all but conceded this election and have set their stall at preventing a Labour "supermajority".</p><p>Tory minister Mel Stride on Tuesday&nbsp;said people will “regret” it if Labour wins a landslide that means it has “untrammelled” power without an effective Conservative opposition.</p><p>But he added he will fight “tooth and nail” until 10pm on Thursday when the polls close.</p>