Latest Updates
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer are hoping the election will give them the keys to Number 10 Downing Street. Getty Images / The National

UK general election 2024 live: Mel Stride predicts extraordinary Labour landslide

Final day of campaigning underway with polls showing opposition leader Keir Starmer likely to win race for Downing Street

Latest Updates
Key info
  • Final day of campaigning underway
  • Labour aiming to end 14 years of Conservative rule
  • Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer to be next PM
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
GRAPHICS
PICTURES
Polling projections for UK elections constituency wins
Polling projections for UK elections constituency wins
In areas with a population that is at least 40% Muslim, Labour secured 68% of the overall vote in 2019
In areas with a population that is at least 40% Muslim, Labour secured 68% of the overall vote in 2019

UK general election campaigning - in pictures

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a speech during his visit to Well Healthcare Supplies as he campaigns in Stoke. Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a speech during his visit to Well Healthcare Supplies as he campaigns in Stoke. Getty Images

Updated: July 03, 2024, 11:39 AM