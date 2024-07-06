UK general election
epa11461704 Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (C) chairs his first meeting of the Cabinet in Downing Street, London, Britain, 06 July 2024. Starmer became the country's new prime minister on 05 July, after his party won a landslide victory in the general election. EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL

UK election live: New PM Starmer holds first Cabinet meeting

First gathering of new UK government in Downing Street follows landslide election victory

UK general election
Key info
  • Labour wins landslide victory with more than 400 seats
  • First meeting of new Cabinet takes place in Downing Street
  • Starmer appoints Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister
  • Rachel Reeves becomes UK's first female Chancellor
  • David Lammy appointed Foreign Secretary
  • Yvetter Cooper becomes Home Secretary
Updated: July 06, 2024, 11:10 AM