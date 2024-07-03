UN and Israel discuss using Elon Musk's Starlink in Gaza, report says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel and the UN are in negotiations to use Elon Musk's Starlink communications system in the Gaza Strip, according to a report from Axios.

If an agreement is reached, Starlink would be used to provide protection for humanitarian workers and streamline aid distribution throughout the enclave, Andrea Domenico, head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Wednesday.

“Communication equipment has been a long-standing request of the humanitarian community as a whole,” Mr Domenico said in New York.

“Every time there is a military operation, we lose completely communication with our teams … the internet and connectivity is fundamental to the way we operate and function.”

UN aid distribution in Gaza has largely been suspended on safety grounds and obstruction by Israel.

Humanitarian agencies have had difficulty moving aid to areas farther into Gaza where aid is most needed because convoys have come under attack from Israeli warplanes and Palestinian gunmen.

In June, the world body paused distribution of food and emergency supplies arriving through the US-built temporary pier.

The pause came after the Israeli military used an area near the pier to fly out hostages after their rescue in a raid that killed more than 270 Palestinians, prompting a UN security review over concerns that aid workers’ safety and neutrality may have compromised.

The suspension significantly curtailed the flow of aid to Palestinians, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Mr Domenico stated that he has no preference between Starlink or any other technology, as long as the UN has the tools required to ensure safe and effective communication with their teams for safety and operational purposes.

According to Axios, Israel is concerned the system could fall into the hands of Hamas and make it more difficult for Israeli intelligence to monitor the group's communications, raising the risk of co-ordinated attacks by militants.

